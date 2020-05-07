PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) surges 9.1% in premarket trading after President and CEO Dan Schulman characterizes April as the company's strongest month since its IPO in net new active users and overall engagement.

During the earnings call yesterday evening, Schulman said: "Our daily number of transactions accelerated throughout the month growing from the beginning of April until month end by 25% with 7.4 million net new actives, record engagement and transaction volumes, and 20% revenue growth."

And on May 1, the company had its largest single day of transactions ever, "larger than last year's transactions on Black Friday or Cyber Monday."

May 1 was also the highest transactions ever for Venmo, as well.

Expects Q2 OI margin to increase Y/Y.

Schulman did describe a substantial decline in its travel and ticketing verticals after the first week in March. "Some of our important customers, including Uber, Airbnb and Live Nation saw rapid decreases in transaction volumes," he said.

