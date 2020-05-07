Endo International (ENDP) Q1 results:

Revenues: $820.4M (+13.9%); Branded Pharmaceuticals: $204.1M (+0.3%); Sterile Injectables: $336.4M (+24.6%); Generic Pharmaceuticals: $251.3M (+15.0%); International Pharmaceuticals: $28.7M (+1.4%).

Net Income: $157.6M; EPS: $0.68; non-GAAP Net Income: $220.4M (+58.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.95 (+58.3%).

CF Ops: $62.6M (-169.1%).

Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.

The Company is moving its anticipated product launch of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks to Q1 2021 due to COVID-19 impact. The PDUFA date is July 6, 2020.

Q2 Outlook: Total revenues to decline in the low 20's percentage range compared to Q1 2020.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

