Bombardier misses EPS on delivery delays

May 07, 2020 8:27 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRAF), BDRBFBDRAF, BDRBFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Hurt by delivery delays due to COVID-19, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) posted a 35.7% fall in adjusted core profit for Q1, and forecast business activity to plummet in Q2 before gradually recovering in the second half of the year.
  • The company reported negative free cash flow of $1.6B for the quarter ended March 31 (it previously forecast 2020 free cash flow, excluding certain items, to be positive).
  • "Bombardier has begun the gradual resumption of manufacturing operations at both Aviation and Transportation necessary to deliver on our strong rail backlog and to continue the production ramp-up of the Global 7500," CEO Eric Martel said in a statement.
  • Q1 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.