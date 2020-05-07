Bombardier misses EPS on delivery delays
May 07, 2020 8:27 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRAF), BDRBFBDRAF, BDRBFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hurt by delivery delays due to COVID-19, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) posted a 35.7% fall in adjusted core profit for Q1, and forecast business activity to plummet in Q2 before gradually recovering in the second half of the year.
- The company reported negative free cash flow of $1.6B for the quarter ended March 31 (it previously forecast 2020 free cash flow, excluding certain items, to be positive).
- "Bombardier has begun the gradual resumption of manufacturing operations at both Aviation and Transportation necessary to deliver on our strong rail backlog and to continue the production ramp-up of the Global 7500," CEO Eric Martel said in a statement.
- Q1 results