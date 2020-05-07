Jobless claims slip, but still top 3M

Initial Jobless Claims: -677K to 3.169M vs. +3.04M consensus, 3.846M prior (revised from 3.84M).

Total job losses over past seven weeks are now over 33M, or more than 20% of the U.S. workforce.

The four-week moving average is 4.17M, down 861K from the previous week.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 15.5% vs. 12.4% last week, another record high for the series.