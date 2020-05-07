GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares are up 4.3% pre-market after yesterday's Q1 report beat revenue and EPS estimates.

For Q2, GDDY sees $790M in revenue (consensus: $791.5M), including mid single-digit Y/Y growth for hosting and presence due to coronavirus pressure.

Total bookings grew 9% Y/Y to $951M.

Net cash from operating activities gained 17% to $233.3M with unlevered FCF of $234.5M.

Revenue breakdown: Domains, $355.9M (+11% Y/Y); Hosting and presence, $297.2M (+11%); Business, $138.9M (+14%); International, $262.4M (+7%).

GoDaddy ended the quarter with $851.4M in cash and equivalents and $1.6B in net debt.

Buyback: The board approves a $500M share repurchase program.

