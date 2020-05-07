Adjusted EPS was $0.11, compared with $0.01 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a customer bankruptcy related write-off the company recorded in the prior year quarter, the benefit of cost savings initiatives, and a favorable tax rate.

Sales of $426M, down 17% Y/Y, or down 8% adjusted for the sale of the firearms business in the second quarter. Sales by segment: Shooting Sports -9%; Outdoor Products -15%.

Sets guidance for Q1 of fiscal year 2021: Sales in a range of $370M-$400M, compared with $460M in the prior year quarter, which includes $24M in revenue from divested businesses. EPS in a range of ($0.05) to $0.00 or breakeven, compared with ($0.08) of adjusted EPS in the prior year quarter.

VSTO -5.6% premarket

FQ4 results