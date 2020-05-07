Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announces that investigators at Rutgers University and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital have submitted an IND to the FDA for a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate EDP1815 in newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients.

The Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science and the New Jersey Alliance for Clinical and Translational Science will conduct the study.

The company is evaluating EDP1815, an orally administered monoclonal strain of a gut bacterium called Prevotella histicola, in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.