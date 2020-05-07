Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 33 cents vs. 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $16.5M vs. $15.4M a year earlier.

Q1 rental revenue of $15.7M vs. consensus of $15.8M, up 9% Y/Y.

Q1 total expenses of $6.63M vs. $5.99M a year ago.

As of March 31, 2020, LMRK had $177.6M of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and ~$272M of undrawn borrowing capacity under the facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

