Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) in last night's earnings report said it ended the Q with $2.2B of cash in the bank, and business - more or less - is continuing as usual (though w/about 90% of employees in WFH status).

Shares are down about 5% premarket maybe thanks to light Q1 revenues, but Nomura bull Chris Marai continues to call for a doubling in sales (from 2019 levels), with Vyondys and casimersen Q4 approval launches taking hold in 2021 and 2022. His $230 price target suggests about 100% upside for the shares.

Last night's earnings call transcript is here.