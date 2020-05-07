A social media posting by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported a 1% increase in auto sales in China during April to 1.98M vehicles. The modest growth follows a bruising 43% drop in unit sales during Q1.

Manufacturers are confirming the positive month. Ford says its two joint ventures in China both showed sales growth in April. The joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile showed a 38% jump in unit sales to 20,465 vehicles, while the JV with Jiangling Motors showed a 7.8% increase. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group says it posted a 2% gain during the month and SAIC Motor says its JV with General Motors knocked out a 13.6% increase in sales during the month. Meanwhile, a Volkswagen exec also indicated a sales increase for April without spilling a number.

