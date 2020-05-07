Excluding the impacts of pension, adjusted earnings per share1 in the quarter was $2.43, compared to $2.14 in the same period of 2019.

Revenue by segment: Ingalls Shipbuilding +7.7%; Newport News Shipbuilding +4.8%; Technical Solutions +32.1%.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $900M, primarily driven by an award for the construction of guided missile destroyer Sam Nunn (DDG 133). As of March 31, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $45.2B.

No change to long-term financial targets provided at February 2020, but the company does see shipbuilding sales growth for the year to be at the lower end of the previously provided range of 3%-5%.

HII -1.7% premarket

Q1 results