Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announces positive topline results from the signal-finding Phase 2 ROCKET trial of OV101 (gaboxadol), a novel delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist, in males with Fragile X syndrome.

Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited form of intellectual disability and autism, with no approved therapies.

OV101 met its primary objective of safety and tolerability of over 12 weeks of treatment in three different active dose arms and appeared to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

OV101 produced statistically significant reductions in behavioral and functional symptoms in individuals with Fragile X syndrome.

A total of 23 participants were randomized into the study.

The company plans to request meetings with regulatory authorities to discuss the development and registration pathway for OV101 for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome.