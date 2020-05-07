Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +7.4% pre-market despite reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss, as it maintains its current dividend level.

On a GAAP basis, Canadian Natural reported a Q1 C$1.28B net loss, or C$1.08/share, from a C$961M profit, or C$0.80/share, in the year-ago period.

But Q1 production rose 14% Y/Y, as the company took advantage of the Alberta government’s special production allowance, which permits additional oil output if it moves by rail.

The company's Q1 average realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids fell by more than half to $25.90/bbl.

Canadian Natural's decision to maintain its dividend may surprise some investors after peer Suncor cut its quarterly dividend by 55%, J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh says.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta says the consensus view was that CNQ likely would cut its dividend while Suncor held on.