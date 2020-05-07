Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reports that 99.8% of April cash base rents have been paid.

Has received rent relief requests from tenants representing ~5.5% of its 2019 annual cash base rents and estimates that the portion of tenants warranting relief represents less than 1% of its 2019 annual cash base rents.

Does not expect any material impact to its rental revenues resulting from rent relief requests.

Reaffirms 2020 adjusted FFO per share guidance of 74 cents-77 cents, the same range it gave on Feb. 20; compares with consensus of 76 cents.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 19 cents meets the average analyst estimate and compares with 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $80.8M vs. consensus of $80.2M and $81.2M in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, LXP acquired four industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $195.5M and sold two office properties for an aggregate gross price of $29.6M.

