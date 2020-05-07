Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) trades higher after topping revenue and EBITDA ($60.7M vs. $49.1M consensus) estimates.

Sales in North America were up 9% during the quarter after adjusting for SKU rationalization and divestitures.

Looking ahead, the company now expects all profit metrics for the full fiscal year to be higher than their previously provided ranges as a result of the ongoing execution of the Hain transformation plan and higher food-at-home consumption related to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPS of $0.75 to $0.82 is anticipated vs. a prior range of $0.62 to $0.72 and $0.73 consensus.

Previously: Hain Celestial EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 7)