Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) receives subscriptions for more than 55M shares with payment and additional subscriptions for more than 10M shares by notice of guaranteed delivery, according to preliminary results of its transferable rights offering.

The exact number of shares of common stock subscribed for will be determined on or around May 15, 2020 but in no event will the company issue more than 33,451,902 shares.

The offering, which entitled holders of rights to purchase one share of common stock for every right held at a subscription price of $9.17 per share expired yesterday at 5:00 PM ET.