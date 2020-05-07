As part of its investment, Uber (NYSE:UBER) will transfer its Jump business of electric bikes and scooters to Lime.

The financing round also includes Bain Capital Ventures, Alphabet, and (separately) Alphabet's GV venture capital arm.

Earlier this week, The Information sources said the investment would value Lime at $510M, nearly 80% below its last valuation.

Uber has been cutting costs and streamlining operations to cope with the pandemic's impact on the ride-share industry. Yesterday, the company cut 14% of its staff. Earlier this week, Uber Eats exited several smaller markets, and subsidiary Careem cut 31% of its workforce.