Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it reached an agreement with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and co-owner Total (NYSE:TOT) to provide offshore natural gas transportation services to the Anchor development off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

Chevron plans to drill multiple wells and construct a floating production platform capable of handling the new rich natural gas and oil production from the Anchor development; Williams says it will leverage its existing footprint and system capabilities to transport Anchor's natural gas production to the Discovery processing plant in Louisiana, of which Williams is 60% owner and operator.

Anchor is expected to come online in H1 2024.