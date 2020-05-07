Seeking Alpha
On the Move

APLS, SAVE among premarket losers

|About: MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)|By: , SA News Editor

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) -24%.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO-23% on Q4 earnings.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX-21% after pricing stock offering.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) -20%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC-19% on Q1 earnings.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE-14% on launch of equity and debt offering.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) -13% after FDA feedback regarding two ongoing programs.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL-12% on Q1 earnings.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS-11% after $300M convertible debt deal.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA-11% in apparent reaction to the expected timeline on increasing production of Bivigam.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG-11% on Q3 earnings.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG-10% on Q1 earnings.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) -10% on $2.2M direct offering.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR-9% on Q1 earnings.

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) -8%.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO-8% on pricing stock offering.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX-7% on Q1 earnings.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG-7% on Q1 earnings.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI-6% after pricing stock offering.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY-5% on Q1 earnings.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD-5% on Q1 earnings.