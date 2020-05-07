APLS, SAVE among premarket losers

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) -24%.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) -23% on Q4 earnings.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) -21% after pricing stock offering.
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) -20%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) -19% on Q1 earnings.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -14% on launch of equity and debt offering.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) -13% after FDA feedback regarding two ongoing programs.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) -12% on Q1 earnings.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) -11% after $300M convertible debt deal.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) -11% in apparent reaction to the expected timeline on increasing production of Bivigam.
Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) -11% on Q3 earnings.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) -10% on Q1 earnings.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) -10% on $2.2M direct offering.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) -9% on Q1 earnings.
China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) -8%.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) -8% on pricing stock offering.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) -7% on Q1 earnings.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) -7% on Q1 earnings.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) -6% after pricing stock offering.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) -5% on Q1 earnings.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) -5% on Q1 earnings.