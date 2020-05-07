Making its first-ever acquisition, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) buys security startup Keybase for undisclosed terms.

Implementing Keybase will allow the Zoom user who schedules a meeting to enable end-to-end encryption, which prevents calling in by phone and cloud-based recording of the call.

The added security will only be available through Zoom's paid service.

Zoom previously drew criticism for inaccurately claiming its platform included end-to-end encryption.

The videoconferencing company has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic's work and study from home orders, which has increased scrutiny around Zoom's security practices.

Last month, CEO Eric Yuan announced a 90-day plan to fix those security flaws. The company hired Facebook's former security head as an advisor.