Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) trades higher after reporting Q1 results below expectations.

Titleist golf ball sales were down 17.0% on a constant currency basis and golf gear was 1.8% lower. Golf clubs sales were up 3.0% during the pandemic-impacted quarter.

The company is encouraged with a majority of golf courses in the U.S. reopening. Some analysts have speculated that golf participation will increase this summer even with distancing measures in place.

Gross margin fell to 49.2% of sales during Q1 vs. 51.2% a year ago and 50.6% consensus.

GOLF +6.20% premarket.

