T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 1.6% premarket following last night's Q1 report, which hit Q1 or best-ever records for the company in a number of areas.

JPMorgan has added the company to its U.S. focus list, pointing to future cash growth possibilities now that Q2 and future quarters will reflect the addition of Sprint.

"We see substantial synergy and operating efficiencies over the next several years growing EBITDA and cash flow even in a recession," analyst Philip Cusick writes.

Management's guidance reinforces the bull thesis, he says.

The firm has reaffirmed its Overweight rating and has a price target of $110, implying 27% upside.