Hess (NYSE:HES) +1.6% pre-market after reporting a roughly in-line Q1 loss and cutting its 2020 capital budget by an additional 37% to $1.9B from its original $3B budget.

On a GAAP basis, Hess' Q1 net loss was $2.43B, or $8.00/share, including $2.25B in impairment charges "resulting from the low-price environment," compared with a $32M profit, or $0.09/share, in the prior-year quarter.

Q1 total production excluding Libya climbed 24% Y/Y to 344K boe/day from 278K boe/day; Bakken net production jumped 46% to 190K boe/day in the quarter.

Hess trims its full-year production outlook to 320K boe/day from 331.8K boe/day previously.

Hess says it plans to achieve its latest round of capex cuts by shifting from six rigs to one rig in the Bakken and deferring discretionary spending across its portfolio, including a 6-12 month deferral in developing the Payara field and reduced 2020 drilling activity on the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Despite pandemic-related delays, Hess says the Liza Phase 2 development remains on schedule to start production in 2022.

The company says it has chartered three VLCCs to store 2M barrels of Bakken crude oil production for each of May, June and July that it expects to sell during Q4.