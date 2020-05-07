Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q1 results (DKK):

Revenues: 33,875M (+15.6%); Diabetes and Obesity care: 28,591M (+15.2%); Biopharm: 5,284M (+18.1%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,158M (-2%); Fast-acting insulin: 5,114M (+3%); Premix insulin: 2,955M (+7%); Human insulin: 2,687M (+11%); Total GLP-1: 9,975M (+40%); Obesity care (Saxenda): 1,577M (+30%); Haemophilia: 2,810M (+11%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 2,030M (+31%).

Key product sales: NovoRapid: 4,724M (-0.5%); Victoza: 4,991M (-13%); Ozempic: 4,755M; Tresiba: 2,460M (+15%); Levemir: 2,036M (-22%); NovoMix: 2,618 (+3%); NovoSeven: 2,181M (+8%).

Net Income: 11,897M (+13.9%); EPS: 5.05 (+15.8%).

CF Ops: 10,012M (+1.2%).

2020 Guidance: Sales growth (at CER): 3% - 6% (unch); Operating profit (at CER): 1% - 5% (unch); CAPEX: Around DKK6.5B (unch); Free cash flow: 36B - 41B (unch).

Shares are up 2% premarket.

