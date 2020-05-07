Twilio price targets raised after Q1 upside

After yesterday's earnings report, BofA reiterates Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) as a top pick with a Buy rating and raises the price target from $125 to $195.

BofA notes that coronavirus-related work from home tailwinds more than offset weakness in travel, hospitality, and ride-sharing.

While TWLO pulled its FY outlook, BofA says the Q2 guidance came in well ahead of the firm's expectations.

Cowen (Outperform, PT from $135 to $180) thinks investors shouldn't be afraid to buy Twilio because "the disruption from Covid-19 is probably the biggest possible accelerant TWLO could have ever asked for."

Rosenblatt (Neutral, price target from $80 to $150) says TWLO "crushed" Q1 earnings and affirmed a FY20 spending increase, which enhanced the firm's "long-term positive outlook for the CPaaS segment."