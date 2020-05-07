Wynn Resorts higher with reopening plan standing out
May 07, 2020 9:41 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Roth Capital is optimistic on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), keeping a Buy rating on its view that Wynn will recover quicker than peers in Macau and Vegas.
- "WYNN’s peer-weighted VIP amongst first to recover in Macau. We continue to forecast overall premium mass and VIP play to lead the recovery," writes analyst David Bain.
- "We believe WYNN’s low convention weighting and customer quality versus mass quantity should benefit an early recovery in Las Vegas," he adds.
- Roth Capital has a 12-month price target on Wynn of $99.
- Shares of Wynn are up 2.61% to $81.97. The company's detailed plan on reopening casinos highlighted during the conference call (transcript) yesterday could be helping sentiment.