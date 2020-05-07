Alongside a strong beat on Q1 earnings, Viacom (VIAC +13.9% , VIACA +14% ) has announced an expanded distribution agreement with Google (GOOG +1.3% , GOOGL +1.2% ).

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

That comprehensive multi-year deal adds more Viacom content for YouTube TV subscribers, including 14 channels in addition to continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and the CW.

The new deal adds brands like BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 this summer, as well as a continued commitment for premium services like Showtime.