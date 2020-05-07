Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is holding on to its post-earnings jump as the company's key metrics for Q1 impress analsyts and investors.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman makes a strong case why Peloton might be more than just a COVID-19 stay-at-home story.

Hardiman says the company was on a promising trajectory even before the COVID-19 outbreak and points out that the incremental customers gained as a result of stay-at-home owners are primarily incremental customers rather than merely demand be pulled forward from future periods. He also notes a significant portion of gym-goers are likely to cancel their memberships rather than rejoin their gyms, creating an ongoing opportunity for PTON and highlights that brand awareness of and interest in Peloton has soared over the past year.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on PTON and price target of $50.

Previously: Peloton tops subscriber expectations, hikes guidance (May 6)