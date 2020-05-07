Nasdaq erases year's losses

Stocks open with strong gains as investors look past another spike in U.S. jobless claims, perhaps focusing on speedier-than-hoped progress for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine; S&P 500 +1.4% while Dow and Nasdaq both +1.3% .

The Nasdaq's early advance has brought it back to flat for the year, though still down about 10% from the high hit in mid-February.

Optimism also is stoked by a rally in crude oil after the Saudis raised their crude pricing in an effort to prompt a market recovery, sending Brent bouncing above $31/bbl, while WTI jumps 9% to surpass $26/bbl.

European bourses also trade broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +1% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +1.1% .

In the U.S., the early sector leaders include energy ( +4.3% ), financials ( +2.9% ) and information technology ( +1.5% ).

Stocks that would benefit from the reopening of the economy also gained, including MGM Resorts ( +4.1% ) and Hilton Worldwide ( +2.2% ).

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 2 bps to 0.69%.