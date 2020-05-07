Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) sinks 11% after the company's board decides to defer its dividend for the quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020, adopting a cautious approach in challenging times.

"We will continue to reassess this on at least a quarterly basis as we gain better visibility on the economy and business activities," said Chairman and CEO Christian L. Oberbeck.

Increased share repurchase plan to 1.3M shares from 600,000 shares.

Reflecting a pre-COVID-19 world, Q4 adjusted net investment income per share of 61 cents vs. 61 cents in Q3 and 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share was $27.13 at Feb. 29, 2020 vs. $25.30 at Nov. 30, 2019.

Investment income for the quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020 was $17.6M vs. $14.2M in the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019 and $13.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $485.6M at Feb. 29, 2020 vs. $487.0M, reflects $44.0M in originations offset by repayments and amortizations of $70.1M; repayments include the sale of its Easy Ice preferred equity investment that generated a $31.2M realized gain on a $10.7M cost basis.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Saratoga Investment EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (May 6)