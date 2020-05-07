Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) +7% after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $792.3M (-1.2% Y/Y)

Revenue breakdown: Buildings and Infrastructure $296.9M (+1% Y/Y); Geospatial, $146.2M (-9%); Resources and Utilities $180.3M (+13%); Transportation $170.6M (-10%).

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $155.7M (+5% Y/Y).

In Q1 TRMB repurchased ~1.2M shares for $50M, the Company has suspended further stock repurchases.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TRMB is not providing a financial outlook for the Q2 or the remainder of 2020.

