Casino stocks are off to a strong start after Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.4% ) reported earnings yesterday.

While the Q1 numbers from Wynn were lackluster as anticipated, the company's detailed plan on reopening casinos and doing what it can to generate business amid social distancing is helping to lift beat-up sentiment on the sector.

Notable gainers include Red Rock Resorts (RRR +6.7% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +7.7% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.9% ), Century Casinos (CNTY +2.5% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +6.3% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +4.1% ) and Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +2.7% ).

