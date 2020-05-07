Crude oil rallies again (CL1:COM) and is on track for its best week in history, supported by bullish factors including U.S. companies cutting production, Saudi Arabia raising its official oil selling price and gasoline demand improving as economies around the world reopen.

June WTI +8.8% to $26.10/bbl, pushing this week's gains to nearly 35% and on pace for its best week going back to the contract's inception in 1983; July Brent +5.7% to $31.41/bbl.

"Nascent signs of rebounding gasoline demand in the U.S. and a rapid curtailment of oil production that has seen U.S. producers cut over one million barrels per day of output in a matter of weeks has enabled oil prices to recover," Again Capital's John Kilduff tells CNBC. "There is an increasing sense that the worst is behind the industry."

Also providing a boost is Saudi Arabia raising its official oil selling prices, which "alleviates pressure on global crude pricing," says Mizuho energy analyst Paul Sankey. "They are still fighting for market share in Asia but have backed off U.S. market share competition all but completely."

