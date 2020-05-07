CFRA keeps a Hold rating on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB -2.9% ) after taking in the company's Q1 report and checking on valuation after the rebound from the March low.

"We lower our 12-month price target to $20 from $30, based on 12.5x our '21 EPS estimate, in-line with CTB's 5-year average forward P/E multiple. We lower our EPS estimates to $0.40 from $2.50 for '20 and to $1.60 from $2.85 for '21," updates analyst Garrett Nelson.

Nelson notes lower oil prices and raw materials costs should help provide margin support for Cooper in the face of plummeting tire sales.

Previously: Cooper Tire & Rubber EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (May 7)