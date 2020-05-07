Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) slides 14% after the REIT's book value fell 67.7% during Q1.

Book value at March 31, 2020 was $3.41 vs. $10.55 at Dec. 31, 2019.

"Our primary focus is on maintaining sufficient liquidity and reducing our overall debt while consolidating our financial relationships in order to protect against further book value erosion and position the portfolio for potential future appreciation," said Chief Investment Officer Harris Trifon.

In April, WMC sold ~$370.3M of agency MBS, $65.3M of non-agency MBS, $148.6M in conforming whole loans, and $18.2M other securities. That's on top of the $1.5B of agency MBS and $142.4M of non-agency MBS it sold in March.

Also closed a 12-month term financing arrangement for non-agency RMBS and non-agency CMBS in May, mitigating exposure to margin volatility.

Q1 core earnings plus drop income per common share of 29 cents fell from 30 cents in Q4 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $18.7M fell from $18.9M in the prior quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

