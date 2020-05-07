ViacomCBS is sharply higher this morning (VIAC +13.5% , VIACA +10.3% ) after it easily beat expectations with its Q1 earnings report, which showed sequential improvement in profit numbers amid significant digital video sales growth.

Revenues overall dipped 6% year-over-year, to $6.67B, and GAAP operating income was nearly halved to $917M.

That's resulted in GAAP net earnings down 74% to $508M. Adjusted net earnings were down 22%, not as much as feared.

The company has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ad revenue slid 19% - but excluding a 21-point unfavorable impact from comparing against last year's broadcasts of the Super Bowl and the NCAA Tournament (neither of which CBS had this year), ad revenues rose 2%. And international ad revenue saw a 10-percentage-point impact from foreign exchange.

In newer initiatives, domestic streaming and digital video revenue grew to $471M, up 51%. Domestic streaming subscribers are up 50% to pass 13.5M.

Revenue by type: Advertising, $2.48B (down 19%); Affiliate, $2.2B (up 1%); Content Licensing, $1.59B (up 9%); Theatrical, $167M (down 3%); Publishing, $170M (up 4%); Other, $57M (down 16%).

Press release