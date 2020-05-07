SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -16.1% ) plunges following weaker than expected Q1 earnings, as it warns the COVID-19 pandemic will wipe as much as $126M off its revenues during the current quarter.

SolarEdge's Q1 GAAP net profit more than doubled to $42.2M from $18M in the prior-year period on the back of an all-time high in revenues, which jumped 58% Y/Y to $431.2M.

But the company anticipates COVID-19 will trim Q2 revenues to $305M-$335M, while expecting overall gross margin of 30%-32% and margin from the sale of solar products of 32%-34%.

SolarEdge's earnings conference call "struck a more cautious tone" than peer Enphase Energy even after posting a "solid" Q1, Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne says.

Canaccord downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $128 price target, cut from $156, on valuation, but still sees cause for optimism, noting "April was the first month in the U.S. where renewable generation eclipsed coal-based generation."