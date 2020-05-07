In the latest move for re-merged corporate synergy, CBS All Access (VIAC +13.9% , VIACA +11.6% ) has added more than 100 films from the Paramount Pictures library to its streaming content offering.

That includes Oscar winners like The Godfather, Terms of Endearment and An Inconvenient Truth. It also includes popular films including Airplane!, Pretty in Pink and films from the Star Trek franchise.

CBS All Access marked its best two streaming months in March and April as part of widespread stay-at-home orders, and this year has seen its top two months in terms of subscriber sign-ups.