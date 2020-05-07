Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH), a publicly traded co. formed when Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's blank check co. agreed to acquire the food-delivery service, is poised for its best gain since March as deliveries in April were poised to exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to their earnings statement. Shares were up 35% before paring some of the recent gains.

"Orders rebounded towards the end of March and continued to grow in April to levels higher than pre-pandemic levels. As a result, we expect April revenue will be approximately $20 million and Adjusted EBITDA for April 2020 to be in excess of $4 million," the co. said.

1Q rev. per order $12.94, up 28% y/y

1Q avg. daily orders were 37,576, while April avg daily orders rose to 44,700

CEO and Chairman added, "we now have agreements with all Landry’s locations across the country as well as with Five Guys in all of our markets.” The executive also noted that February was the first profitable month for the co.

Landry's is the entity owned by Tilman Fertitta, who also is a board member of WTRH.