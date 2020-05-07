The apparel retail sector is showing gains as more stores lay out their plans for reopenings over the next few weeks.

Gainers include Express (EXPR +10.0% ), Genesco (GCO +8.0% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.1% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +7.2% ), Gap (GPS +8.0% ), Designer Brands (DBI +6.1% ), Guess (GES +6.3% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +7.1% ), Chico's (CHS +5.4% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +4.5% ), L Brands (LB +6.4% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.7% ), Nordstrom (JWN +2.4% ), Macy's (M +3.7% ) and Citi Trends (CTRN +3.9% ).

While a consumer survey run by Gordon Haskett indicated that only 43% of consumers feel safe visiting a mall in the next month, that's 43 percentage points over the level of recent mall traffic.