The apparel retail sector is showing gains as more stores lay out their plans for reopenings over the next few weeks.
Gainers include Express (EXPR +10.0%), Genesco (GCO +8.0%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.1%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +7.2%), Gap (GPS +8.0%), Designer Brands (DBI +6.1%), Guess (GES +6.3%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +7.1%), Chico's (CHS +5.4%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +4.5%), L Brands (LB +6.4%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.7%), Nordstrom (JWN +2.4%), Macy's (M +3.7%) and Citi Trends (CTRN +3.9%).
While a consumer survey run by Gordon Haskett indicated that only 43% of consumers feel safe visiting a mall in the next month, that's 43 percentage points over the level of recent mall traffic.