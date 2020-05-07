Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW), the largest U.S. mobile crane manufacturer, advances 6% in early trade after the U.S. Commerce Department initiated a probe into mobile crane imports. The company filed a petition in December.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 gives the department authority to initiate investigations to determine the effects of imports on the national security.

"Since 2014, mobile crane imports to the U.S. have jumped by 152% and captured significant U.S. market share. Without import relief, the U.S military and military contractors would become largely dependent on foreign producers of mobile cranes," reads a press release.