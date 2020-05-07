Spartan Motors (SPAR +18.1% ) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 10.6% to $135.7M in Q1, due to increased volume related to walk-in-van, truck body and upfits.

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales down 20.2% to $41.3M, due to a decrease in luxury motor coach chassis sales.

Gross margin rate improved 850 bps to 20.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate increased 550 bps to 10.9%.

The company withdrew FY2020 outlook as the duration of the COVID-19 impact remains uncertain.

