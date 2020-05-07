Square (NYSE:SQ) reverses a premarket decline and climbs 11% after the fintech's Cash App generated gross profit growth of 112% Y/Y in March and the momentum continued into April, it said during its earnings call.

The trend is similar to PayPal's Venmo P2P product, which also benefited from consumer behavior changes during shelter-in-place orders.

It set "new highs for number of net new active accounts, P2P volume, Cash Card spend, and new direct deposit transactions, leading SQ to expect more than 100% gross profit growth in April," writes Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache in a note.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said SQ management noted that Seller GPV improved "modestly" in the second half of April, coinciding with consumers receiving U.S. government stimulus payments and the Easter holiday.

"While GPV from in-person activity was down significantly year-over-year in April, card-not-present GPV achieved positive year-over-year growth, as we saw sellers adapt their businesses and leverage many of our omnichannel offerings," CFO Amrita Ahuja said during the earnings call.

Square Online Store experienced "strong growth in acquisition with weekly GPV up more than 5X since mid-March and with the strongest adoption by sellers in two of the hardest hit verticals — food and drink and retail," Ahuja said.

Previously: Square down 6% after Q1 results (May 6)