BG Staffing (BGSF -0.9% ) reports revenue growth of 8% in Q1.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 27.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate declined 40 bps to 7.1%.

Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We have made significant efforts to adjust our operations in response to COVID-19 in all of the segment and home office operations. The extent of the impact from the outbreak on our operational and financial performance moving forward will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak, its impact on the Company's client partners and the range of governmental and community reactions to the pandemic (including phased reopenings). These events are uncertain and cannot be fully predicted at this time."

