Hecla Mining (HL -9.3% ) slides after Q1 earnings and revenues both miss expectations, and the miner says it is cutting 2020 capital spending to $90M from $115M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $37.8M increased 35% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower exploration expense and higher margins at Nevada and Casa Berardi.

Hecla says four of its five mines are operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 95% of total production, and there are no known cases at any of its sites.

Q1 silver production rose 11.3% Y/Y to 3.25M oz., while gold output slipped 2% to 58.8K oz.

Hecla's average realized silver price in Q1 was $14.48/oz., 8% lower than the year-earlier quarter and 14.5% below the average Q1 market price of $16.94/oz., which the company says was the result of a large part of its silver sales occurring through concentrate shipments in March when the price hit a quarterly low.

For the full year, Hecla trims silver production guidance to 10.9M-11.9M oz. from its previous outlook of 11.1M-12.1M oz., while all-in sustaining costs are expected to run ~10% higher, due primarily to benchmark smelter costs and lower byproduct credits from lower zinc production and prices.

Hecla lowers its full-year gold production outlook to 195K-208K oz. from prior guidance of 212K-225K oz., while AISC is relatively unchanged due to lower capital costs.