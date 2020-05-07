Targa Resources (TRGP +15.3% ) reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow increased 41% Y/Y and 61% to $428M and $302M, respectively.

Posts wider Q1 loss of $1.7B, compared to loss of $37.8M in Q1 2019, primarily due to impairment charges of $2.4B

Commodity sales of $1.8B down 10% reflects lower NGL, natural gas, & condensate prices and crude marketing volumes, partially offset by higher NGL, natural gas, petroleum products, and condensate volumes

Targa announces further reduction to its 2020 capital spending estimates to $700M - $800M, representing a 40% reduction at the midpoint relative to its initial 2020 expectations.

Sets 2020 net maintenance capital spending at ~$130M

Estimates $100M reduction to expected 2020 operating expenses and G&A expenses

In light of current market conditions and lower related business activity, Targa updates its FY2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $1.4B - $1.625B

Previously: Targa Resources misses on revenue (May 7)