Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +9.0% ) reports top-line growth of 21% in Q1.

Comparable restaurant sales declined 5.7% for Burger King restaurants whereas increased 3.2% for Popeyes restaurants.

Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA declined 20.6% to $22.8M.

Full year estimated range of capital expenditure spending is $35M to $40M, net of sale lease-back proceeds, of which ~$25M was incurred in Q1.

The company withdrew FY2020 guidance due to ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously: Carrols Restaurant EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 7)