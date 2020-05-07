Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) slips 1.0% after organic revenue growth was roughly flat in Q1 vs. the prior-year period, primarily from declines in payment processing volumes associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FIS also said it recently extended higher than usual levels of credit to its merchant clients as part of funds settlement in connection with payments to their customers, for, among other things, refunds for cancelled trips and events.

"This has not had a material impact on our liquidity or results of operations at this point although certain of our merchant clients have ceased doing business, at least for a period of time, and we continue to monitor its impact on our liquidity, results of operations and financial condition," FIS said in its earnings release.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.28 beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and increases from $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $3.08B matches the $3.08B consensus and increased from $2.06B in the year-ago quarter, reflecting its acquisition of Worldpay in July 2019.

Q1 Merchant Solutions revenue of $935M increased from $50M a year ago, reflecting Worldpay.

Q1 Banking Solutions revenue of $1.46B rose from $1.37B a year earlier; organic Y/Y revenue growth of 1% includes ~2 percentage points of negative impact created by non-recurring revenue realized in the prior-year period as well as declines in issuer processing, debit network, and account transaction volumes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 Capital Markets Solutions revenue of $631M vs. $572M a year ago.

Reiterates annual run-rate revenue synergy targets of $200M exiting 2020 and $550M exiting 2022.

Previously: Fidelity National EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (May 7)