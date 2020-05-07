Carvana (CVNA -0.1% ) is down slightly as investors take in the retailer's Q1 earnings report. The numbers weren't enough to knock a noted bull or bear from their previous perches.

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson: "With CVNA's slowing top-line growth, widening losses, and a lack of the higher-margin, more recession-resistant repair services that other auto dealers enjoy, we maintain a Strong Sell."

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel (Outperform, $95 price target): "Overall, we view underlying trends at CVNA as still solid and look upon sales and earnings weakness in Q1 entirely as a function of the mid-Mar. onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the US and initiatives on the part of management to offset COVID-19 challenges."

Previously: Car vending machine, 'stay at home' name Carvana plummets on results (May 6)