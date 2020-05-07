BCE is up 0.9% in NYSE trading after topping analyst consensus with its Q1 earnings, with pandemic revenue declines not as bad as expected and continued modest subscriber growth.

Revenue dipped 0.9%, amid a pandemic that "adversely affected financial results for all Bell operating segments," but beat expectations.

Attributable net earnings, meanwhile, fell 8.1%, to C$680M. Adjusted EBITDA rose 1.4%, to C$2.44B.

Wireless postpaid net additions were 23,650 (down from prior-year 50,204); prepaid subscriber net losses improved to 4,055 from a year-ago loss of 11.922. the total wireless customer base totaled 9.978M at quarter's end (up 5.2% Y/Y).

Retail Internet customer additions hit 22,595 (flat) to reach 3.578M customers at quarter's end (up 3.9%).

Revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.035B (down 2%); Bell Wireline, C$3.08B (down 0.7%); Bell Media C$752M (up 0.9%).

The company withdrew 2020 guidance due to the pandemic, but says it doesn't anticipate any changes to planned 2020 capital expenditures or to dividend payments "for the foreseeable future."

The company says it has C$3.2B in liquidity, a strong balance sheet, continued access to capital markets and a more than adequate free cash flow profile.

